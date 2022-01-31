Liverpool have finally agreed a fee with Fulham for 19-year-old attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, but face a race against the clock to agree personal terms and complete medical.

The Reds have tracked Carvalho for a long time – and with the youngster entering the final five months of his contract tomorrow – moved to secure his switch to Merseyside.

Fulham, though, were eager to not only retain his services for the remainder of the campaign but also guarantee a sizeable fee for their part in his development, so negotiations have stretched late into deadline day.

Now, it is finally reported by The Times‘ Paul Joyce, among others, that a deal has been struck with the Championship side.

Joyce and others claim it is now a race to agree personal terms and complete a medical, but that should not be an issue in all honesty.

Carvalho will remain in west London until the end of May on a half-season loan deal.

That will allow Carvalho to continue his fine form with Marco Silva’s side, having scored seven goals and assisted four in 19 appearances so far this season.

He will then link up with Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad for pre-season in the summer, effectively serving as the first new addition ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The teenager follows Harvey Elliott‘s pathway to Anfield, having played alongside the Liverpool midfielder at youth level, while he is currently team-mates with ex-Reds winger Harry Wilson.

Though Portuguese-born, Carvalho is an England youth international, and will qualify as a homegrown player when it comes to registration for the Premier League.

He follows Luis Diaz is joining Liverpool in the January transfer window, after the Colombian’s £50 million arrival from Porto.