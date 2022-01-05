Liverpool have rejected a bid worth less than half the price tag set for defender Nat Phillips, who is attracting interest from clubs in England, Italy and Germany.

Though it is expected to be a quiet January transfer window for the Reds, the future of their No. 47 is subject of continued speculation.

Phillips has already outlined his intention to leave if the right move emerges, while Jurgen Klopp told reporters in December that the club “will not block anything” for the 24-year-old.

After signing a new four-year contract with Liverpool in August, Phillips has remained fifth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

He has proven he is capable of playing in the top flight, but it is widely accepted that his level may be below that required as a regular at Anfield.

Newcastle, West Ham and Burnley are already credited with an interest in the defender, while Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have also been linked.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Liverpool have turned down a £7 million offer from an unnamed Premier League side, while a number of Serie A clubs have made enquiries.

Liverpool value Phillips at £15 million, which explains why the first offer received was quickly dismissed.

It is often the case that the Reds fail to agree deals for the valuations set, but it is clear that a seven-figure fee would not be accepted at this stage.

The prospect of Italian clubs entering the market is an interesting one, with Phillips having impressed in his only start of the season so far against AC Milan last month.

Partnering Konate at the back, he successfully shackled Zlatan Ibrahimovic, though he remains sidelined after suffering a fractured cheekbone during that 2-1 win.

He has continued non-contact training, working alongside Harvey Elliott at Kirkby, and is due to return to full training later this month.

Klopp has reassured suitors that “by the end of January he will be completely fine,” with his current injury not likely to impact any proposed move.