Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
2G6XJ8M Luis Diaz da Colombia, comemora o seu gol durante a partida entre Argentina e Colombia, pela semifinal da Copa America 2021, nesta terca-feira 06. / PRESSINPHOTO
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Perfect signing” – Liverpool fans go wild over “insane” Luis Diaz move

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Porto forward Luis Diaz, with many Reds supporters ecstatic at the news.

It has looked set to be a quiet January transfer window at Anfield, but from nowhere, a huge story has developed.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, among others, Liverpool are close to sealing a €60million (£50m, inclusive of add-ons) move for Diaz this month.

The 25-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season for Porto, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists in just 18 league appearances.

He has also scored twice in the Champions League, coming up against the Reds on two occasions in the group stage.

It is a major transfer update and these Liverpool fans reacted to the news on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Many were, unsurprisingly, delighted at the development…

“Finally! This kid has that something special breaking into the box, he was a constant threat against us” – Paul Mancini on Facebook.

“Always rated him. World class talent. I’ve been following him for nearly an hour now” – Ray Thorpe on Facebook.

 

And others wondered what it means for Mane and Firmino’s Liverpool futures…

“This signing could also mean Mane will leave in the summer. Doubt we will offer him what he will wants next summer when his contract is up, so would make sense to sign a replacement now and let him bed in before next season.” – Dave Vaissiere on Facebook.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments