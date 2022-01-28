Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Porto forward Luis Diaz, with many Reds supporters ecstatic at the news.

It has looked set to be a quiet January transfer window at Anfield, but from nowhere, a huge story has developed.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, among others, Liverpool are close to sealing a €60million (£50m, inclusive of add-ons) move for Diaz this month.

The 25-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season for Porto, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists in just 18 league appearances.

He has also scored twice in the Champions League, coming up against the Reds on two occasions in the group stage.

It is a major transfer update and these Liverpool fans reacted to the news on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Many were, unsurprisingly, delighted at the development…

A nice little leaving present from Michael Edwards….. what a man. Diaz would be an exciting for Liverpool & give everyone a boost as we go into the business end of the season. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) January 28, 2022

That escalated quickly didn’t it ? Perfect signing for us if it happens. Needed someone to give us more options in the frontline. Rapid, impressive G/A record and entering his prime! Could mean we see Mane centrally or even from the right at times ? — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) January 28, 2022

Forgot how good it feels to have a new signing pop up out of nowhere! pic.twitter.com/FBWVt7cc0Q — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 28, 2022

Paul Joyce you naughty man — BIG SHAGGER IBOU (@guydrinkel) January 28, 2022

“Finally! This kid has that something special breaking into the box, he was a constant threat against us” – Paul Mancini on Facebook.

When we spend big, we have a high success %, which is why it's exciting whether #LFC sign someone. The pace is going to be insane and Klopp loves a fast winger as we know ???? Can't wait! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) January 28, 2022

Out of the blue deals are the best! ??? https://t.co/9TdeqG1CmE — Karl (@KarlThyer) January 28, 2022

“Always rated him. World class talent. I’ve been following him for nearly an hour now” – Ray Thorpe on Facebook.

Luis Díaz has the speed, intensity and shooting ability that will see him be a major threat for Liverpool as either a winger or a striker. His shooting and finishing abilities would also add versatility to the striker position, as he would be the most clinical finisher up front. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) January 28, 2022

As you will no doubt have seen in other places, Liverpool are indeed looking to gazump Tottenham to sign Luis Diaz from Porto. When it gets to this point with a Liverpool transfer, it is usually the case that the deal gets done. An unexpected but significant development ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 28, 2022

You can't beat a signing out of nowhere. Love it. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) January 28, 2022

And others wondered what it means for Mane and Firmino’s Liverpool futures…

Hate to be that guy, but I’m not sure what this could do for Sadio Mane’s contract hopes pic.twitter.com/NTKqRfuAkA — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) January 28, 2022

That'll be 3 top quality left sided attackers at Liverpool.. reckon someone's leaving? Mane will be 30 next season — Dean McGinley (@DMcGin75) January 28, 2022

Diaz entry is more indication of firmino possibly leaving and Mane playing less — Aby (@abraham__san) January 28, 2022

“This signing could also mean Mane will leave in the summer. Doubt we will offer him what he will wants next summer when his contract is up, so would make sense to sign a replacement now and let him bed in before next season.” – Dave Vaissiere on Facebook.

If the Luis Diaz rumours are true, that definitely means either Mane or Firmino are leaving in the summer which is pain. — . (@LFCJxmie) January 28, 2022

Wonder if the Diaz news means Mane negotiations aren’t going well? Liverpool doing the right thing though. Can’t have front 3 growing old together. #planforthefuture #LFC — Dave… (@dctwittwoo) January 28, 2022