It is that point in the season when Liverpool will be finalising their kit designs for the next campaign, and a reliable source has leaked the next home kit for 2022/23.

The kit was originally leaked by Turkish design channel @esvaphane, with the ever-reliable Footy Headlines then describing it as the “first real picture” of the new shirt.

It is a very plain design, with a uniform red colour accented by white logos, including the LFC badge, Nike swoosh and Standard Chartered sponsor.

The shorts and socks are to be red as usual, with few other details provided – though the leaked photo speaks for itself:

There remains a chance that the design will change – or that this could simply have been an early mockup or even a fake – but the timing of this leak is convincing.

Liverpool are likely to wear their new home kit on the final day of the Premier League campaign, which will be at home to Wolves on May 22.

That would leave less than four months for the club to approve designs, manufacturers to produce the shirts and media work to be conducted for advertising.

Based on the leaked design, a mockup image of Sadio Mane wearing the rumoured kit for 2022/23 has been shared by Twitter user @lfcdzn11:

Next season will see a significant change to Liverpool’s kits with the Hillsborough memorial emblem altered to honour Andrew Devine, the disaster’s 97th fatality.

The ’97’ will be displayed on the back of the shirt’s neck.