Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring the first goal during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)
Liverpool FC News  

Sadio Mane could repeat 75-year-old feat to end goal drought vs. Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold will hit a Liverpool milestone if he starts against Chelsea, while Sadio Mane could repeat a 75-year-old feat if he ends his goal drought.

Today, Alexander-Arnold could become the 114th Liverpool player in history to reach the landmark of 200 appearances in all competitions and the fourth youngest to reach the milestone (23 years, 88 days).

He will be behind only Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson.

Meanwhile, Fabinho could play his 100th league game for Liverpool and Mo Salah could score the 150th goal of his club career in England with one today.

 

A low-scoring fixture

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk speak with referee Paul Tierney during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)

Liverpool have scored 23 times at Stamford Bridge in the last 29 league visits, with the 3-1 win in October 2015 being the only occasion they have managed more than two goals since 1989.

However, they have at least scored in 11 of the last 13 league meetings at the Bridge after netting in just five of the previous 16.

The Reds have won their last two at Stamford Bridge. They’ve not won three in a row in the league there since August 1974.

 

Sadio’s target

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal with a header during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by Propaganda)

Following his two goals here last season, should Sadio Mane score today, he will become the first Liverpool player to score in successive Reds league visits to Chelsea since Jack Balmer did so in January 1947.

 

Tuchel’s flaw

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chelsea have dropped 11 points from winning positions in the league this season – more than they did in the whole of last season (10).

Meanwhile, Chelsea have kept one clean sheet in their last eight top-flight matches.

At home this season they have won five of nine in the league – taking 18 points out of 27. They have picked up more points away from Stamford Bridge (23) than at home (19).

But their sole defeat on home soil came at the hands of Man City in September (1-0) and are unbeaten in 10 at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since.

 

Today’s referee

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 13, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and captain Jordan Henderson speak with referee Anthony Taylor during a VAR decision for a penalty during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by Propaganda)

Anthony Taylor has refereed games between these teams three times previously – Liverpool are yet to win any of those, with two defeats and a draw.

The draw was the 1-1 at Anfield last August.

He has issued four red cards in 14 Premier League games this season including Reece James and Paul Pogba against Liverpool.

 

This season’s scorers

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (2nf from R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chelsea: Jorginho 9, Lukaku 7, Mount 7, James 5, Werner 5, Havertz 4, Chalobah 3, Chilwell 3, Ziyech 3, Hudson-Odoi 2, Kante 2, Pulisic 2, Rudiger 2, Silva 2, own goals 2, Alonso 1, Christensen 1, Kovacic 1

Liverpool: Salah 22, Jota 12, Mane 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 5, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Fabinho 1, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

