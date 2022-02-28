The Jordan Henderson shuffle was back, at long last, with Liverpool lifting the League Cup for the first time under Jurgen Klopp‘s tutelage. And the celebrations were a long time in the making.

It was tense and edgy in a final that was defined by the goals that did not count, up until the penalty shootout.

Liverpool were imperious then, nailing all 11 as Caoimhin Kelleher got the heroes’ adulation – perhaps just not in the way he might have thought being a goalkeeper and all.

It led to brilliant scenes of celebrations as the entire squad and the coaches first rushed over to the Irishman before lifting the trophy and dancing with the fans.

Here’s all the great stuff that was spotted from the Wembley triumph.

Is Kepa’s penalty still going?

It was almost written in the stars, wasn’t it? He was being a nuisance for each of our penalties and then it happened.

Some say it is still up there, perhaps about to cross paths with Charlie Adam’s strike…

I was filming what I thought was just the Liverpool fans for the final pen and then I noticed Kepa’s pen fly into the fans. pic.twitter.com/6EhZam1Tmm — Will Brazier (@willbrazier) February 27, 2022

Van Dijk and the corner flag

He’d about conquered Wembley before the shootout, let alone with that penalty that was oozing supreme confidence, so he was more than entitled to take that corner flag!

This is his world, we’re just living in it!

Man of the Match. League Cup winner. What a man.

Klopp’s dancing feet

We know the boss loves a good celebration and before doing his fist pumps in the shape of a trophy, he was bopping away to ‘One Kiss’ like the rest of them.

Can he stay forever, please?!

Minamino’s moment

Along with Henderson, Takumi Minamino was the only other to feature in five games throughout the competition and his four goals were vital to even having the chance to lift the trophy.

And while he may not have featured in the showpiece, his teammates were eager for him to have his moment and celebrate with him.

GUYSSSSS LOOK AT THEM PUSHING MINAMINO AND CHEERING FOR HIM STOPPPP pic.twitter.com/aIgxJzdnpn — ???? (@areejx17) February 27, 2022

Heartwarming.

Kenny and Klopp

The last two managers to guide Liverpool to the trophy, look at those smiles!

“And by the way, their penalties weren’t as good as ours” – we love it Kenny!

The kid with the trophy!

As the camera panned down and followed the path of the trophy across the Wembley railing, it landed at Klopp and between him and Alisson was one excited young fan.

Just how did he get there though?

Klopp had no idea who he was, only that Alisson brought him over and that “his dad was shouting let him touch the trophy!” Well, it’s a moment he’ll never forget.

Konate’s confetti struggle

This one will make you chuckle, Andy Robertson certainly did!

Confetti – No Scran pic.twitter.com/bGWAg3SiJR — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) February 27, 2022

Henderson lays out red carpet for Kelleher

It was a day to remember for Kelleher, making vital saves throughout the game and scoring the winning penalty at the end. And what a hit it was.

It’s what dreams are made of and many noted Henderson’s class move, ensuring the goalkeeper got his deserved time in the spotlight.

Love this. Jordan Henderson handed Caoimhin Kelleher the trophy, walked him over to the photographers, and told them to make sure they get good shots of the main man. Basically team spirit, trust, and appreciation all symbolised in a picture. pic.twitter.com/FD4v7lYYoB — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 27, 2022

What a captain, what a goalkeeper.

Spot the assistant manager!

Peter Krawietz may be one that doesn’t seek the limelight, but his celebrations certainly do as we have seen throughout the years and this time was no different.

Just look at the passion!

Peter Krawietz is all of us ?? pic.twitter.com/CEq1It4fuh — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 27, 2022

It’s what it is all about. Up the Reds!