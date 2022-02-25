Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have been readily discussed figures over the last few days having faced a race against time and Pep Lijnders has provided an update on where things stand.

The duo’s respective ankle and adductor injuries were picked up at the San Siro, but it was Jota whose recovery came with the most optimism for featuring on Sunday.

The No. 20 acknowledged on Thursday that the club have been “doing everything we can” to give him a chance of making the squad.

Earlier reports had stated Liverpool were “cautiously optimistic” over his chances, but the same was not said for Firmino and his adductor injury.

And Lijnders, who was on media duties, offered another update just two days out from the Wembley showdown.

“Bobby we have to see in the next two days, he’s pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad,” Lijnders told reporters.

“We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know how important he is for our way of playing, so happy he’s pushing himself.

“Jota, so far no reaction on what he did. Straight line running, little change of direction and ball work that he did, so that’s a good sign.

“He isn’t ruled out, but still will be a challenge.”

It means Jota will have just over two days to prove his fitness and he’s already said that “no one wants it more than me.”

It suggests that a forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz will, once again, be turned to by Klopp.