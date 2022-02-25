Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool's substitute Roberto Firmino (L) replaces Diogo Jota during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Diogo Jota “not ruled out” but a challenge for final – Firmino not available

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have been readily discussed figures over the last few days having faced a race against time and Pep Lijnders has provided an update on where things stand.

The duo’s respective ankle and adductor injuries were picked up at the San Siro, but it was Jota whose recovery came with the most optimism for featuring on Sunday.

The No. 20 acknowledged on Thursday that the club have been “doing everything we can” to give him a chance of making the squad.

Earlier reports had stated Liverpool were “cautiously optimistic” over his chances, but the same was not said for Firmino and his adductor injury.

And Lijnders, who was on media duties, offered another update just two days out from the Wembley showdown.

“Bobby we have to see in the next two days, he’s pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad,” Lijnders told reporters.

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) and Diogo Jota (R) celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know how important he is for our way of playing, so happy he’s pushing himself.

“Jota, so far no reaction on what he did. Straight line running, little change of direction and ball work that he did, so that’s a good sign.

“He isn’t ruled out, but still will be a challenge.”

It means Jota will have just over two days to prove his fitness and he’s already said that “no one wants it more than me.”

It suggests that a forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz will, once again, be turned to by Klopp.

carabao_programme_cover

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery.

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments