A night under the Anfield lights await for Liverpool with Leicester the visitors as Premier League finally returns for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest!
Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.
Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Firmino
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah
Opponent: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison; Lookman, Daka
Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Pereira, Tielemans, Barnes, Perez, Iheanacho
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments