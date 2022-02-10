Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alison Becker clears the ball from the goal area during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leicester – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

A night under the Anfield lights await for Liverpool with Leicester the visitors as Premier League finally returns for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah

Opponent: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison; Lookman, Daka

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Pereira, Tielemans, Barnes, Perez, Iheanacho

Our coverage updates automatically below:

