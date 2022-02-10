A night under the Anfield lights await for Liverpool with Leicester the visitors as Premier League finally returns for the Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Tonight's blog is run by Dan Clubbe

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah

Opponent: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison; Lookman, Daka

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Choudhury, Pereira, Tielemans, Barnes, Perez, Iheanacho

