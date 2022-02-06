Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 6th, 2022: Liverpool's new signing Luis Díaz during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans hail Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott cameos as Reds see off Cardiff

Liverpool beat Cardiff 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round, with Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott both making an impact from the bench and capturing fans’ imaginations.

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff

Premier League, Anfield
February 6, 2022

Goals: Jota 53′, Minamino 68′, Elliott 76′; Colwill 80′

The Reds were looking to reach the fifth round and a home tie against Norwich, following a two-week break from action.

A low-key opening 45 minutes saw Diogo Jota miss his side’s best chance, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men not quite at the races.

The Portuguese headed Liverpool in front early in the second half, though, before debutant Luis Diaz teed up Takumi Minamino to make it 2-0.

The returning Harvey Elliott fired home his first-ever Reds goal in front of the Kop in what was a special moment to round off the afternoon.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Some hailed a triumphant return to action…

“YNWA it’s gonna be a good season” – Tim Dabrowa on Facebook.

 

Others lauded Diaz after his assist…

 

Elliott’s goal was a wonderful moment…

“Great to have Harvey back, like a new January signing for us” – Kenny Milburn on Facebook.

 

Liverpool’s depth was touched upon as key figures returned…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

