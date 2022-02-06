Liverpool beat Cardiff 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round, with Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott both making an impact from the bench and capturing fans’ imaginations.

Liverpool 3-1 Cardiff

Premier League, Anfield

February 6, 2022

Goals: Jota 53′, Minamino 68′, Elliott 76′; Colwill 80′

The Reds were looking to reach the fifth round and a home tie against Norwich, following a two-week break from action.

A low-key opening 45 minutes saw Diogo Jota miss his side’s best chance, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men not quite at the races.

The Portuguese headed Liverpool in front early in the second half, though, before debutant Luis Diaz teed up Takumi Minamino to make it 2-0.

The returning Harvey Elliott fired home his first-ever Reds goal in front of the Kop in what was a special moment to round off the afternoon.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Some hailed a triumphant return to action…

Lots of positives. Liverpool weren't fantastic and nor did I expect them to be, but Elliott looked superb, Diaz gets an assist and Taki keeps his great cup run going — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 6, 2022

Full-time. #LFC 3-1 #CCFC. Jota, Minamino and Elliott the scorers, promising debut from Diaz, scary but survived moment for Kelleher. Took a while to get going properly but good to see the Reds score so many when Salah and Mané are busy elsewhere. Norwich (h) next in this cup. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) February 6, 2022

“YNWA it’s gonna be a good season” – Tim Dabrowa on Facebook.

Thiago back. Elliott back and scoring. Diaz debut and assist. Minutes in the legs. Bar that cruel prank that was played on Milner costing a goal, largely a perfect afternoon's work. — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) February 6, 2022

I enjoyed that immensely. Very good. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) February 6, 2022

Others lauded Diaz after his assist…

Watch the feet #Diaaaaaaash — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) February 6, 2022

Diaz reminded me of Suarez there, yes I said it. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 6, 2022

Did you see those feet from Diaz ? — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 6, 2022

Diaz in the build up there hello ? — Ryan (@ryan3levis) February 6, 2022

Some way to introduce yourself at Anfield, Luis Díaz. That close control one the line was insane. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) February 6, 2022

Brilliant pressing then quick feet work by Luis Diaz! First assist already. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 6, 2022

Elliott’s goal was a wonderful moment…

So good to see that… #HarveyElliott ???????????????????????? — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) February 6, 2022

Elliott has been out injured for months and returns with a touch and finish like that. He’s unreal. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 6, 2022

What a special moment that is. He has some career ahead of him — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 6, 2022

“Great to have Harvey back, like a new January signing for us” – Kenny Milburn on Facebook.

Harvey Elliott will be a Liverpool club legend in 15 years time. I’ve never been more confident. — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) February 6, 2022

I haven’t cheered like that in ages!! Get in there, Harvey!!! He’s some player! Him and Diaz lit up Anfield as soon as they came on #LIVCAR — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 6, 2022

Liverpool’s depth was touched upon as key figures returned…

Lonely to have the depth back, get everyone playing, good win #LFC — ????? (@LFC_Lucas17) February 6, 2022

Liverpool squad depth not looking too bad with midfielders Thiago, Keita and Elliot available, while Diaz's arrival has reinforced the attack. #livcar #lfc — Austin Ditlhobolo (@A_B_Ditlhobolo) February 6, 2022

Job done. Much better 2nd half. The best thing was how many options we had off the bench. Still got one or two more to come back, I think… — Positive LFC Tweets (@30YearsRed) February 6, 2022

The squad & the options available now are a far far cry from the days of Igor Biscan & Ragnar Klavan #LFC — Aáron Grugan (@aarongrug) February 6, 2022

