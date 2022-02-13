Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 13, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans spot worrying Jordan Henderson stat – “This is very un-Hendo”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jordan Henderson endured a difficult afternoon in a physical clash with Burnley on Sunday, with many Liverpool fans concerned about his lack of accuracy on the ball.

After recovering from a back problem that ruled him out of the 2-0 win over Leicester in midweek, Jurgen Klopp vowed that, if fit, Henderson would start at Burnley.

The midfielder made his comeback, then, in the wind and rain at Turf Moor, as part of a three-man unit alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita.

But Henderson struggled to impose himself on a physical clash, and most concerning was his inability to find a team-mate with his passes, the captain only completing 50 percent of his attempts.

Fabinho (83.1%) and Keita (90.1%) were considerably more accurate on the ball, as was Thiago (82.4%) who replaced Henderson in the 58th minute to allow Liverpool to regain control of the contest.

It was uncharacteristic from the captain, but many supporters have now begun to worry about the long-term impact of this drop in form.

 

Many pointed out the captain’s struggle vs. Burnley…

 

This led to some questioning Henderson’s role…

While it may seem a kneejerk reaction to call for Henderson to be phased out of Klopp’s side, these are understandable concerns when it comes to the efficiency of Liverpool’s No. 14.

The club rewarded him with a new four-year contract in the summer, amid claims of interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG, but at 31, he seems to be struggling for consistency.

Hopefully, Henderson can recapture the form that has made him so invaluable – and has, to be fair, been seen this season, including in the Merseyside derby – as when he is on his game, he is an outstanding midfielder.

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments