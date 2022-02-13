Jordan Henderson endured a difficult afternoon in a physical clash with Burnley on Sunday, with many Liverpool fans concerned about his lack of accuracy on the ball.

After recovering from a back problem that ruled him out of the 2-0 win over Leicester in midweek, Jurgen Klopp vowed that, if fit, Henderson would start at Burnley.

The midfielder made his comeback, then, in the wind and rain at Turf Moor, as part of a three-man unit alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita.

But Henderson struggled to impose himself on a physical clash, and most concerning was his inability to find a team-mate with his passes, the captain only completing 50 percent of his attempts.

Fabinho (83.1%) and Keita (90.1%) were considerably more accurate on the ball, as was Thiago (82.4%) who replaced Henderson in the 58th minute to allow Liverpool to regain control of the contest.

It was uncharacteristic from the captain, but many supporters have now begun to worry about the long-term impact of this drop in form.

Many pointed out the captain’s struggle vs. Burnley…

I don't think Henderson should be starting when everyone is fit. It has been a recurring theme this season and it was quite clear here he just physically and technically struggled. This is the worst I've seen. Lost possession 24 times out of 48 touches. Completed 18/36 passes pic.twitter.com/OpQChZqWWR — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) February 13, 2022

Yowzers….. Hendo gave the ball away with 25 of 48 touches!! Fuck me That is the 5th time this season he has >60% rate of ball retention This is very un-Hendo When do we begin to worry? — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 13, 2022

Not sure what's happened Hendo but if u lose the ball 50% of the time it's clearly not good enough for our midfield! We played better when Thiago came on because he was composed on the ball!! Keita Hendo comparisons pic.twitter.com/6hNOGUm8P7 — Jay-LFC (@JasonLFC1979) February 13, 2022

Jordan Henderson's defensive statistics per90 in the last 365 days do not make for a pretty sight pic.twitter.com/Z7B2AeivcV — Ritson (@RitsonLFC) February 13, 2022

The difference in effectiveness between Henderson and Keita in that first half was quite stunning. Capitan is having a tough time. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 13, 2022

I’ve never seen a substitution add more midfield control than Jordan Henderson off and Thiago Alcantara on — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) February 13, 2022

The level of control we exuded the minute Henderson went off for Thiago was hilarious. Night and day. — BPComps (@borgixprxdeli) February 13, 2022

You can tell the difference in class when Thiago came on for Henderson. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 13, 2022

The difference since Thiago has come on has been immense In part due to his quality and also just has not been Hendo’s season — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) February 13, 2022

This led to some questioning Henderson’s role…

Hendo should primarily be a Fabinho backup from now on, his legs are gone — Eden (@theKloppEnd_) February 13, 2022

it's so obvious hendo doesn't have the legs anymore man — Vik (@LFCVik2) February 13, 2022

Our RCM needs to be able to navigate through tight spaces and combine with Salah & Trent effectively. Henderson can’t do that consistently man ? — S (@9squeeze) February 13, 2022

Henderson looks goosed physcially. It's like watching the last remnants of Lucas Leiva. Grim — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience1) February 13, 2022

While it may seem a kneejerk reaction to call for Henderson to be phased out of Klopp’s side, these are understandable concerns when it comes to the efficiency of Liverpool’s No. 14.

The club rewarded him with a new four-year contract in the summer, amid claims of interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG, but at 31, he seems to be struggling for consistency.

Hopefully, Henderson can recapture the form that has made him so invaluable – and has, to be fair, been seen this season, including in the Merseyside derby – as when he is on his game, he is an outstanding midfielder.