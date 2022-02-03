Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
HONG KONG, CHINA - Monday, July 17, 2017: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp arrives at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Kowloon, Hong Kong, ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy 2017. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool in talks over pre-season tour in Far East – including Man United friendly

Liverpool could be set to head back on tour next pre-season, with talks ongoing over a possible trip to the Far East, including a warmup friendly against Man United.

The Reds have not taken in a lucrative pre-season tour since 2019, when they visited the United States, with the pandemic restricting travel.

But with the situation easing, Liverpool are now considering a trip to the Far East later this year, with United among the sides they could face while there.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, that friendly could take place in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, though talks are only at a “preliminary” stage and any plans are still “dependent” on “avoiding any new variants of the virus.”

Quarantine rules still apply for those entering Thailand, however those fully vaccinated are able to travel freely in certain areas.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson leads his side out before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool and United had, in fact, already pencilled in two friendlies last pre-season – one at Old Trafford in July, one at Anfield in August – only for tensions between rival supporters to lead to those plans being scrapped.

Furthermore, while it had been mentioned that Liverpool could travel to either China or the US in 2021, that was dismissed in favour of training camps in France and Austria.

The Reds were last in the Far East in 2017, when they took part in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong, beating Crystal Palace and Leicester to lift the trophy.

That summer also saw Liverpool travel to Berlin, Munich and Dublin for high-profile friendlies, and it is possible that a similar arrangement is considered for 2022.

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

However, Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he prefers an extended training camp with his players as preparation for the new campaign, which could also see the Reds based in a remote area in Germany, France or Austria for at least part of the summer.

Liverpool’s last trip to Thailand was in 2015, prior to Klopp’s appointment, with Brendan Rodgers’ side sealing a 4-0 win over the True Thai All Stars.

Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi were the scorers that day, with Origi one of only five players from that squad still with the club, along with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Joe Gomez and Sheyi Ojo.

