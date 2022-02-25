Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - Monday, December 13, 2021: The official Adidas match ball for the knock-out stages and finals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, pictured in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where the final will be played at the Krestovsky Stadium. (Credit: Adidas)
Paris to host Champions League final following Russian invasion

The Champions League final will no longer be hosted in Russia, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The final was due to take place in St. Petersburg on Saturday, May 28, 2022, but will now be played in Paris’ Stade de France.

The news has been widely reported on Friday morning, with it set to be confirmed by UEFA later in the day.

The Stade de France is an 81,000-capacity stadium, which hosted the 2006 final, having been built for the 1998 World Cup.

If Liverpool were to reach the final, it’s certainly a more accessible location than St Petersburg almost 2,000 miles away.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan, with the last-16 second leg tie to take place at Anfield on March 8.

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place on March 18.

