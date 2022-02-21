Andy Robertson is only seven Premier League assists away from topping the charts for a defender, but he knows if he is to get to the top first it will be short-lived.

The Scot has been a key part of Liverpool’s creative hub since breaking into Jurgen Klopp‘s team, providing 48 assists in all competitions in his 205 appearances to date.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has helped redefine the full-back position and leave plenty to dream of one day being able to fill their shoes – who will not want to be a Trent or a Robbo?

It’s a part of Robertson’s game he takes great pride in and in the Premier League his assist tally sits at 47, six behind the leading defender in the charts Leighton Baines.

The former Everton man’s total of 53 is being eyed by Robertson and he is eager to be at the top, there’s just one man that will either swiftly usurp him or pip him to the post.

“I feel as if people kind of judge me and Trent off assists now, we want to contribute to goals and we are more often than not assisting than we are scoring,” Robertson told BBC Football Focus.

“The feeling you get when you do put in a good cross and it gets put in the back of the net, it gives you confidence – of course, it does.

“Leighton Baines was an incredible footballer and 53 assists is pretty good going. I think I’m second now out of defenders [in the Premier League] and, of course, you want to be No. 1.

“But I know when I get to No. 1 then I’ve got a little Scouser that’s going to be behind me and probably clear me out of the park!

“Hopefully I’ll get there before him and at least I can claim it for a couple of months and then he’ll take it off me.”

Alexander-Arnold already has 43 assists in the league, only four behind Robertson and so the race to the top is well and truly on – so who will get there first?