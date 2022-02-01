It’s been a time to rest and recharge for much of the Liverpool squad and what do you do when handed a week off in the middle of winter? You seek out the sun, of course!

With 14 days between games amid an international break, all but six of Liverpool’s players have been able to put their feet up and enjoy a week away from Kirkby.

It’s a well-earned time for themselves and their families ahead of what will be another taxing and demanding schedule on their return and a spot of Vitamin D will do them all good.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have jetted to various parts of the world, as far as the Maldives and as close as Spain – but the majority have blue skies and scorching temperatures in common.

And we may all be jealous of where Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino all landed, the idyllic Maldives.

Sun, sand and sea – it does not get much better than that and we’re certainly living vicariously through them:

With more than 100 island resorts, they seem to have found their own space but that did not mean banter was not in order on Instagram with Henderson asking Trent if “Them headphones stuck on your head?”

He’s certainly got that product placement on point.

Meanwhile, just over 1900 miles away Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota were also spotted in Dubai – a destination also opted for by Andy Robertson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The trio all took part in the Dubai Desert Classic Pro-Am earlier in the week before some quality time with the family:

And questionable may be too kind of word for Jota’s choice of activity while in the UAE…

On the other side of the world, Curtis Jones celebrated his 21st birthday in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Saffie Khan:

And it was a bit more of a cooler climate for Thiago and his wife Julia Vigas as they returned to Spain and made the trip to Ezcaray:

With the international break winding down, Alisson and Fabinho will be on their way back to Liverpool on Wednesday to soon leave only Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as Liverpool’s absentees.

The two are now guaranteed to be at the Africa Cup of Nations until the final day as both Senegal and Egypt made it to the semi-finals, meaning either a place in the final or the third-place playoff.

Naby Keita will have been given time to recoup after Guinea’s exploits and could be in contention to take his place on Liverpool’s return against Cardiff on Sunday.