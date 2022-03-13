13 head-to-head questions on Liverpool’s season so far!

What a season it has been for Liverpool so far, with one piece of silverware added to the cabinet and with the fight ongoing in three more. But think you can ace our head-to-head quiz?
The season has been one full of plenty of highs and only a handful of lows for the Reds, and they now enter the final months of the campaign still in the fight for three pieces of silverware.
It leaves plenty of history to make and celebrations to be had, but Jurgen Klopp and co. have been firm in their position that it all has to be taken one game at a time.
But that’s what is to come, what about what has been?
We’re here to test you on just that with our head-to-head quiz!
How many of the 13 can you get right?
