Bellingham transfer ‘plans’ revealed & Salzburg striker linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are keeping their eyes on the horizon as far as transfer work is concerned, with a couple of rumours today suggesting we’re already mapping out this summer and beyond.

Bellingham the prime target, this summer or next

One we’ve seen before and one many fans hope proves to be true in time: Liverpool want Jude Bellingham. That’s the word from German outlet Bild, who say Dortmund are fearing Real Madrid making a double raid on them.

The first would of course be for Haaland this year, but then in summer 2023 it’s the England midfielder who could follow the same route.

However, Liverpool are also keen and Jurgen Klopp is behind plans to push for him, again with the Reds standing more chance of landing their man not this summer, but next.

Naturally the big question mark remains over the fee and Bild reckon BVB want to make over €100m from the sale, which would comfortably establish him as a record signing at Anfield.

Transfer talks and targets

Benjamin Sesko is also rumoured to be on the Reds’ wishlist and the ‘mini Haaland’ has eight goals for Salzburg this season, with rumours putting Anfield as his potential destination

Otavio is yet another who is often-linked with Liverpool and A Bola today say both the Reds and PSG are in the running to land him in the summer – though they also were certain we wanted him last year in a swap with Marko Grujic, to be fair!

Virgil van Dijk‘s transfer is the current club record and was certainly well worth it – but he’s actually ‘cheaper’ than the deal for Fernando Torres was, according to financial analysis

