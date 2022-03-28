Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Bellingham transfer ‘plans’ revealed & Salzburg striker linked – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are keeping their eyes on the horizon as far as transfer work is concerned, with a couple of rumours today suggesting we’re already mapping out this summer and beyond.

 

Bellingham the prime target, this summer or next

One we’ve seen before and one many fans hope proves to be true in time: Liverpool want Jude Bellingham. That’s the word from German outlet Bild, who say Dortmund are fearing Real Madrid making a double raid on them.

The first would of course be for Haaland this year, but then in summer 2023 it’s the England midfielder who could follow the same route.

However, Liverpool are also keen and Jurgen Klopp is behind plans to push for him, again with the Reds standing more chance of landing their man not this summer, but next.

Naturally the big question mark remains over the fee and Bild reckon BVB want to make over €100m from the sale, which would comfortably establish him as a record signing at Anfield.

 

Transfer talks and targets

  • Otavio is yet another who is often-linked with Liverpool and A Bola today say both the Reds and PSG are in the running to land him in the summer – though they also were certain we wanted him last year in a swap with Marko Grujic, to be fair!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Premier League chat

  • Raphinha has an agreement to move to Barcelona this summer from Leeds, meaning they won’t sign Adama or re-sign Dembele if it all goes ahead
  • Declan Rice is a future England captain in the making according to Gareth Southgate, which conjures up immediate images of lifting trophies and inspirational talks. Oh wait, no, it doesn’t

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

You can keep your “better at defending” right-backs. (By the way, they’re not.)

Tonight’s late game is Montenegro vs. Greece, or nothing. Your choice!

 

