How to watch Liverpool’s 33 internationals on TV in March

Liverpool have 33 players on international duty this month, with some playing vital World Cup qualifiers including a pair of clashes between Egypt and Senegal.

The Reds’ 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup ended a busy run of fixtures, with the March international break allowing Jurgen Klopp a much-needed break.

Most of his first team, however, remain in action, with 14 senior players called up along with 19 others from among the youth ranks and loanees.

Here’s how you can watch all 33 of Liverpool’s internationals on TV this month.

Fixtures & TV Info

Jordan Henderson (England)

– Switzerland (H), Friendly – Saturday, Mar 26, 5.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Ivory Coast (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

– Senegal (H), World Cup Playoff – Friday, Mar 25, 8.30pm – Mola TV

– Senegal (A), World Cup Playoff – Tuesday, Mar 29, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

– Egypt (A), World Cup Playoff – Friday, Mar 25, 8.30pm – Mola TV

– Egypt (H), World Cup Playoff – Tuesday, Mar 29, 4pm – Not on UK TV

Alisson, Fabinho (Brazil)

– Chile (H), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Mar 24, 11.30pm – Premier Sports 1

– Bolivia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 30, 12.30am – Premier Sports 1

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Denmark (H), Friendly – Saturday, Mar 26, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Germany (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Poland (H), Friendly – Thursday, Mar 24, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

To play Wales or Austria on March 29

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Turkey (H), Friendly – Thursday, Mar 24, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Luis Diaz (Colombia)

– Bolivia (H), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Mar 24, 11.30pm – FreeSports

– Venezuela (A), World Cup Qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 30, 12.30am – Not on UK TV

Kostas Tsimikas (Greece)

– Romania (A), Friendly – Friday, Mar 25, 6.15pm – Not on UK TV

– Montenegro (A), Friendly – Monday, Mar 28, 7pm – Not on UK TV

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

– Australia (A), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Mar 24, 9.10am – Not on UK TV

– Vietnam (H), World Cup Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 11.35am – Not on UK TV

Divock Origi (Belgium)

– Republic of Ireland (A), Friendly – Saturday, Mar 26, 5pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Burkina Faso (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

– Belgium (H), Friendly – Saturday, Mar 26, 5pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Lithuania (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Arena

Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland)

– Luxembourg (A), Friendly – Friday, Mar 25, 7.15pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Hungary (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Mix

Neco Williams (Wales)

– Austria (H), World Cup Qualifier – Thursday, Mar 24, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Could play Scotland on March 29

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott (England U21s)

– Andorra (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Mar 25, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Albania (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.45pm – Not on UK TV

Sepp van den Berg (Netherlands)

– Bulgaria (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Mar 25, 5.45pm – Not on UK TV

– Switzerland (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 5.45pm – Not on UK TV

Owen Beck (Wales U21s)

– Switzerland (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Mar 25, 6pm – S4C

– Bulgaria (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 3pm – S4C

Tom Clayton (Scotland U21s)

– Turkey (H), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Mar 25, 7.05pm – BBC Scotland

– Kazakhstan (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 11am – Not on UK TV

Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic U21s)

– Albania (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Friday, Mar 25, 6pm – Not on UK TV

– Andorra (A), U21 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson (England U20s)

– Poland (A), Friendly – Thursday, Mar 24, 5pm – Not on UK TV

– Germany (H), Friendly – Tuesday, Mar 29, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

Jarell Quansah, James Norris, James Balagizi (England U19s)

– Republic of Ireland (H), U19 Euro Qualifier – Wednesday, Mar 23, 7.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Armenia (H), U19 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, Mar 26, 2pm – Not on UK TV

– Portugal (H), U19 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 8.30pm – Not on UK TV

Lee Jonas, Terence Miles, Isaac Mabaya, Oakley Cannonier (England U18s)

– Sweden (N), Friendly – Friday, Mar 25, 2.30pm – Not on UK TV

– Denmark (N), Friendly – Monday, Mar 28, 12pm – Not on UK TV

Calum Scanlon (England U17s)

– France (H), U17 Euro Qualifier – Saturday, Mar 26, 3pm – Not on UK TV

– Luxembourg (A), U17 Euro Qualifier – Tuesday, Mar 29, 6pm – Not on UK TV

Melkamu Frauendorf (Germany U18s)

– France (H), Friendly – Thursday, Mar 24, 4pm – Not on UK TV

– Netherlands (H), Friendly – Monday, Mar 28, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Iwan Roberts (Wales U18s)

– Finland (H), Friendly – Friday, Mar 25, 1pm – Not on UK TV

– Finland (H), Friendly – Monday, Mar 28, 11am – Not on UK TV