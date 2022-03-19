How well do you know Liverpool’s history with the FA Cup?

Liverpool have a long history with the FA Cup, from their first qualifier in 1892 to present day there has been plenty of success. Now to test your knowledge with our quiz!

The Reds are not unfamiliar with lifting the prestigious trophy but it has been quite a few years between scenes of celebrations, but there is now a chance to change that.

The competition has seen Liverpool legends rise to the fore and added to the legacy of the managers who oversaw their genius, with plenty of highs and lows throughout the decades.

And here, we are testing your knowledge and memory with 12 questions on everything Liverpool FC and the FA Cup.

How many of the 12 can you get right?

