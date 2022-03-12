Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Brighton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ latest league match here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s back to Premier League action for Liverpool as they meet Brighton in the early kickoff. It’s another big one and we’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Amex Stadium is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, McGill, Duffy, Leonard, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments