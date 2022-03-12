It’s back to Premier League action for Liverpool as they meet Brighton in the early kickoff. It’s another big one and we’re live to bring you the latest!
Kickoff at Amex Stadium is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.
Today's blog is run by Dan Clubbe
Teams
Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay
Subs: Steele, McGill, Duffy, Leonard, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Firmino, Jota
