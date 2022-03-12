It’s back to Premier League action for Liverpool as they meet Brighton in the early kickoff. It’s another big one and we’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Amex Stadium is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, McGill, Duffy, Leonard, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below: