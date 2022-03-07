Fabinho has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to become “one of the best right-backs in history,” and perhaps even the best, after breaking his assist record.

On Saturday, Alexander-Arnold recorded his 16th assist of the season, which stands as the highest tally he has produced in a single campaign.

He also effectively laid on the opening goal in the 3-2 win over AC Milan in September, while two strikes of his own bring his overall total of contributions to 19 in 32 games.

Only Bruno Fernandes (76), the Man United attacking midfielder who has made three more appearances, has created more chances than Alexander-Arnold (71) in this season’s Premier League, with Kevin De Bruyne (52) a distant third.

A record-breaker and game-changer, Liverpool’s No. 66 could go on to cement himself as the best right-back in history, according to Fabinho.

“Trent is really important for us, not just with the assists but in the game, when I have the ball, he’s really important too,” he told reporters on Monday.

“He always can find the pass between the lines. Sometimes when we think he doesn’t have a solution, he always finds the important pass.

“Of course, in the last part of the pitch he can always change the game, he can always find an assist.

“Sixteen assists is really impressive for a right-back. We still have three or four months to play, so this number will be high.

“When I see Trent play, it’s really hard to find a right-back who plays like this, who looks more like a No. 8 or a No. 10 than a right-back.

“I hope he will continue to play like this, to play at a high level, because he can be one of the best right-backs in history – maybe the best.

“Hopefully he will keep playing like this.”