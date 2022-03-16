Liverpool visit Arsenal in the Premier League tonight with a big opportunity to close the gap on Man City. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Victory tonight will see the Reds move within a point of City at the top of the table, after Pep Guardiola’s side slipped to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

As Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly stressed, however, Liverpool cannot afford to count points before they have won them, and a tough task awaits them at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has overseen an excellent run of form since mid-December, with the Gunners winning nine of their last 11 games in the league, while they are unbeaten in all competitions since their 2-0 loss to the Reds in the League Cup semi-final.

This will be the fourth clash between Liverpool and Arsenal this season, with two wins and a draw for Klopp’s side, and maintaining their dominance is key tonight in north London.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (GMT) – or 4.15pm in New York, 1.15pm in Los Angeles, 7.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 12.15am (Thursday) in Dubai and 11.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Arsenal vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Arsenal vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ huge Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

