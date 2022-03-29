Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s long runs in the Champions League and FA Cup will only benefit the Premier League title bid, as it is “something different.”

The Reds face a complicated end to the campaign as they chase three more trophies, with at least eight games to play in April alone across the league, Champions League and FA Cup.

There are two quarter-finals legs against Benfica in Europe, a Wembley semi-final against Man City in the FA Cup, along with vital league clashes with the likes of City, Man United and Everton.

No side in history has won the quadruple, but Liverpool still stand a chance of doing so, which Carragher feels can be aided by the variety of competitions.

“I think it helps it, really. It’s something different, the cup competitions do bring something different,” he told This Is Anfield.

“I felt that when I was playing them, a European night here is different from a Premier League game.

“So I think it’s nice that it’s not just sort of the same competition.

“I think that adds to it, a little bit of spice to it. And I think it’ll be easier for the players to deal with it, the fact that it’s different competitions.”

In seasons gone, Liverpool have struggled to progress in the domestic cups alongside their success in the Premier League and Europe, but that has now changed.

Carragher believes that is due to boasting “as good a squad as anybody in Europe,” and in particular with the £50 million signing of Luis Diaz, there is now enough depth in attack to fire on all fronts.

“I think [with] the addition of Diaz in January and Firmino getting back fit, you’ve got five top options at the top of the pitch,” he continued.

“I think they’ve always had great strength in other positions anyway, certainly at centre-back and central midfield we’ve got lots of options, so now the attack’s got those options as well it’s a savouring prospect going forward.”

Carragher was speaking after the Liverpool Legends charity game against Barcelona, with This Is Anfield also talking to Patrik Berger on the touchline.

“As a footballer, if you play for Liverpool Football Club it’s all about trophies, every single year,” Berger agreed.

“If you’re going towards the end of the season and you’re still in every competition you can be in, that’s what you’re playing for.

“Obviously, there’s going to be huge pressure, but the squad is experienced, they already won the Premier League, they won the Champions League, so they know what is at stake.

“Jurgen Klopp is an experienced manager, he knows how to prepare the players, and they will be ready.

“I’m sure that they will do everything in their power to end up with four trophies this season.

“It won’t be easy, I think they just need to play game by game. Every game will be like a cup final for them and if they win pretty much all of them they’re going to lift another three trophies I hope.”