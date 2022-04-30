Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 30, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp arrives before the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

Liverpool’s chance to leapfrog Man City presents itself again this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp‘s men meet Newcastle. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St James’ Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Burn Schar, Targett; Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Willock

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Wood

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Jota, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Salah

Our coverage updates automatically below:

