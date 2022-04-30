Liverpool’s chance to leapfrog Man City presents itself again this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp‘s men meet Newcastle. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St James’ Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Andre Marriner.

Today's blog is run by Joanna Durkan

Teams

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Burn Schar, Targett; Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Willock

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Wood

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Jota, Diaz, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Salah

