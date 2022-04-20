Thiago produced a truly great performance in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Man United, but he wasn’t alone in shining at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s were magnificent on Tuesday evening, as they went top of the Premier League after a scintillating showing.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah fired the Reds into an early 2-0 goal, before Sadio Mane added a third goal after the break.

It was left to Salah to complete the scoring, as United were embarrassed at Anfield and the Reds reached the league’s summit.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, inews, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was Thiago (9.1) who deservedly earned the highest average rating, following a footballing masterclass at Anfield.

The Spaniard was a joy to watch throughout the evening, spraying passes, making tackles and proving to be the most influential player on the pitch.

Ian Doyle of the Echo was one of many who gave Thiago a perfect 10-out-of-10 rating, describing his performance as “faultless.”

TIA’s Jack Lusby was of exactly the same mindset, saying he is a “maestro” who was “inventive and economical on the ball, fiery and relentless in winning it back.”

Next up was Salah (8.8), who got back into the goalscoring groove with a typically well-taken double.

Oliver Young-Myles of inews highlighted the fact that he is “five clear of Son in the Golden Boot race” – an award that the Egyptian King will be desperate to win.

Mane (8.6) completed the top-three on a night when he again looked back to his very best, as he continues to excel in a central attacking role.

Lusby hailed the Senegalese’s pass to Salah for his first goal as “sublime”, while Doyle claimed United “simply couldn’t handle him.”

In what is an incredible rarity, Virgil van Dijk (7.1) got the lowest average, mainly because he was virtually untested.

Next up for Liverpool is Sunday’s Merseyside derby clash at home to Everton (4.30pm BST).