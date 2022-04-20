The watching media were left in awe of Liverpool’s all-round performance and Thiago‘s individual brilliance against Man United, as the Reds topped the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side cruised to a 4-0 win at home to their biggest rivals on Tuesday night, as their remarkable season continues.

Luis Diaz gave the home side a dream start with a close-range finish, while Mohamed Salah got back among the goals after completing a superb move.

It was 3-0 when Sadio Mane finished clinically in front of the Kop and Salah completed his brace with a deflected effort late on.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to Liverpool’s victory.

The one-sided nature of the game was almost embarrassing…

The Mirror‘s David Maddock felt it was boys against men at Anfield:

“It was the body language of every Manchester United player which told the whole, shocking story.

“At half time, as they waited for referee Martin Atkinson to sort out his equipment, there was the faraway stare of the shellshocked trenchman, the noise from the big guns of the Kop glazing the eyes.

“None looked at each other, or towards the opposition which had tormented them through surely the most one-sided first half in living memory between these two giants of world football.

“And no wonder, because they had been tortured – and that is the correct word – by the sound of small explosions at every turn, all around them. To continue the war analogy which it surely must have felt like, they were outflanked by a superior general with modern methods.”

England legend Gary Lineker described it as a “demolition job” on Twitter:

That was an absolute demolition job. @LFC were utterly joyous to watch. @ManUtd were utterly joyless to watch. — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2022

Goal‘s Ryan Tolmich heaped the misery on a woeful United outfit:

“The Reds ran rampant as the Red Devils disappointed once again “Tuesday was yet another historically bad day for Manchester United as Liverpool doomed the Red Devils to several new lows. “Liverpool smashed their visiting rivals 4-0, completing this season’s Premier League double over their opponents by a combined 9-0 scoreline – the most Man Utd have ever conceded to a single opponent over the course of a league campaign since inception of the current top flight in 1992. “That scoreline also seals Man Utd’s heaviest combined defeat to a single opponent since 1892-93, when they lost to Sunderland by a combined 11-0 scoreline.”

Martin Samuel of the Daily Mail also touched upon Liverpool’s vast superiority over their great rivals:

“Liverpool 9 Manchester United 0. Not on the night, obviously. That’s an aggregate score, over two league games, another rewriting of the record books, both good and bad. […] “So five away, four at home, and we all know it could have been more. The greatest insult on the night was that Liverpool handled United like lower table inferiors for much of the game, having gone two goals clear with less than a quarter of the match gone. “Had United pulled one back, and there was very little chance of that, there was the feeling Liverpool could have scored again to plump up their cushion.”

Thiago was a joy to watch all night…

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst pointed out that even Paul Scholes applauded the majestic Spaniard off the pitch:

“Klopp sent on Naby Keita for the game’s outstanding player, Thiago Alcantara, and the Spain international was afforded a standing ovation for what was one of the best Liverpool displays of the entire season. “The on-looking Paul Scholes was even moved to applaud the Reds’ No.6 as he left the pitch. “The United legend clearly knows a midfield masterclass when he sees one.”

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado gushed over Thiago‘s magnificent display:

“It’s actually unfair on other teams just how well Thiago Alcantara is playing at the moment. This was one of the best individual performances Anfield has ever seen. “The FA Cup semi-final showing against City might be the most complete and exquisite central midfield performance seen in a Liverpool shirt since Steven Gerrard’s prime – but this was not far off the same level. “His first touch, that playful roll of the foot over the ball, the exaggerated stepovers which fool every opponent and the outrageous passing through the lines – it’s a real difference-maker which few individuals or teams can match.”

Henry Winter of the Times focused on the midfielder’s influence, too:

“Thiago Alcantara ran the midfield, and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz ran amok as Liverpool moved top of the Premier League. “Manchester City will doubtless respond, but nobody can question Liverpool’s ferocious appetite for the chase. […] “Alcantara caressed the ball around, finding receptive feet over short distances and long. Some were no-look passes, sending United players the wrong way, sending them further into a demoralised state.”

It is another step towards something truly special for Liverpool…

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney thinks the pressure is now on Man City:

“That means Liverpool go ahead of City with a game more played, although the champions can rectify that against Brighton on Wednesday evening. “Statements like that usually give the sense that these run-ins are some kind of super-intense race where the teams have to match each other stride for stride, especially when you face fixtures as theoretically awkward as Manchester United.”

Delgado couldn’t stop himself from getting giddy:

“It’s getting harder to not throw caution to the wind and just say sod it, we’re winning it all! “But of course, it’s still Man City who hold the advantage in the league; they play tomorrow night at home to Brighton and will go back to the top with a win of their own. “Still, putting the pressure on and continuing to rack up the points is all the Reds can do and is exactly what they did. “And next up? Just the Merseyside derby. “It’s all. Still. On.”

Finally, BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty – an Everton fan! – feels anything is possible for this Liverpool team: