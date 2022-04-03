Virgil van Dijk has a simple message for supporters after Liverpool, albeit briefly, returned to the top of the Premier League, as anticipation grows for silverware.

The Reds leapfrogged Man City with a 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday, only to be restored to second place as the reigning champions beat Burnley.

Having been 14 points behind earlier in the season, despite its brevity it was a significant moment for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who are still in the hunt for three more trophies this season.

Beyond the Premier League, which may well rest on next Sunday’s trip to the Etihad, Liverpool are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and semi-finals of the FA Cup.

It is an unprecedented position for the League Cup winners, but Van Dijk is taking a laid-back approach to the run-in.

Posting on Twitter after the win at Anfield, the No. 4 delivered a four-word message to supporters as they look towards seven more games in April:

“Just enjoy the ride,” wrote Van Dijk, reminding fans of the importance of savouring the moment.

Often, the best times in the lives of football supporters cannot be truly appreciated until they have already gone, with the anxiety of chasing silverware overriding the enjoyment.

But Van Dijk put it well, with Liverpool in arguably their best shape in living memory under one of the greatest managers in the history of the club.

Next up comes a trip to Benfica in the Champions League, with the Reds hoping to set up a semi-final against either Bayern Munich or Villarreal with a win over two legs.