It’s time for the 240th Merseyside derby and as Liverpool fight to become English champions Everton are in a battle to stay in the topflight. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League matches, dropping only four points from a possible 39 – a direct contrast to Everton picking up 10 in the same time frame.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp‘s side fighting at the top of the table as Frank Lampard and co. look precariously below them with the relegation threat failing to wane.

The Merseyside derby, however, is always one to look forward to irrespective of form and it remains the case today – which could see Jurgen Klopp notch his ninth win in 15 meetings.

So, can Liverpool pile more misery on Everton and keep up their title push? Time to find out.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 1.30pm in New York, 10.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Telemundo and USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Everton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Merseyside derby on the following channels worldwide:

