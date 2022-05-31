Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has penned a letter to French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera “out of utter disbelief” following a “series of unproven pronouncements” pertaining to the Champions League final.

The harrowing and dangerous scenes outside the Stade de France saw Liverpool fans tear-gassed by police and mismanagement of the highest order put supporters in the direct line of danger.

UEFA and French authorities immediately placed the blame on Reds, with their latest attempt at a cover-up being directed towards fake tickets. Blatant lies at every turn.

It has since been announced by UEFA that an ‘independent and comprehensive review’ will be conducted into the events to establish the facts.

And after a “blame game strategy” from minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, club chairman Tom Werner penned a stern letter to the French minister “out of utter disbelief” to demand an apology.

Here is the letter in full, as posted by the Athletic’s James Pearce: