A 27-man Liverpool squad trained in front of the media on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp called on three academy youngsters ahead of the Champions League final.

As part of the preparations for the clash with Real Madrid in Paris, Liverpool welcomed journalists and cameras to Kirkby for media day.

Along with a press conference with Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, players and staff gave interviews around the pitches and held an open training session.

Klopp, as usual, allowed Pepijn Lijnders to lead the exercise alongside Vitor Matos, with the manager giving input along with the likes of Peter Krawietz and Andreas Kornmayer.

With only days to go before the Champions League final, it is a vital period for Liverpool – and it was telling, then, that Klopp included three youngsters in training.

There was no sign of Loris Karius as part of the goalkeeper group, with the German due to leave the club on the expiry of his contract this summer – his last appearance having been the 2018 final defeat to Real.

In his place was 18-year-old Harvey Davies, filling in for regular fourth choice Marcelo Pitaluga in drills alongside Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

As part of the defensive cohort, 19-year-old left-back Owen Beck was also involved, and with Thiago working separately from the group as he recovers from an Achilles injury, Tyler Morton, also 19, joined the midfield ranks.

Rhys Williams remains a fixture with the senior group having been drafted into the Champions League squad for the second half of the season.

With Klopp able to name 12 substitutes for the final in Paris, there is an outside chance that at least one of those youngsters will make the matchday squad.

There will be every faith in them to fill in if that is the case, though as it stands, Liverpool are in a particularly strong position when it comes to fitness.

Thiago is expected to return to the fold before the final, and could even be in contention to start, while Fabinho trained as normal on Wednesday and Joe Gomez continued to buildup his workload after an ankle injury.

Divock Origi is the only player ruled out of the clash with Real at this stage, with the Belgian now having played his last game for the club.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Minamino