Liverpool have been handed an allocation of 19,618 tickets for the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28.

Both home and away, supporters have been in their numbers from the start of the European journey at Anfield against AC Milan to the 3-2 win at Villarreal in the semi-final second leg.

But despite the Stade de France having a capacity of 75,000 for the final, only 19,618 of the tickets have been allocated to Liverpool supporters.

That is just over a quarter of the stadium, with Liverpool officially allocated just 26.2 percent of available seats – the same as their allocation for the 2019 final in Madrid.

Ticket prices have been split into four categories and there are 1,324 restricted view tickets, in total:

Category 1: £578.63 (£461.23 restricted view)

Category 2: £410.91 (£327.05 restricted view)

Category 3: £125.78 (£100.63 restricted view)

Category 4: £50.23 (£41.93 restricted view)

There has been a discount applied to category 3 and 4 tickets after clubs agreed to reallocate UEFA’s 5,000 free ticket initiative, per finalist. This is said to benefit 15,600 fans of each team.

Liverpool have confirmed that “a further 382 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players’ allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.”

Guaranteed ticket

Priority right holders will have first access to tickets with a sale from 1pm on Tuesday, May 10 until 10am on Wednesday, May 11.

Season ticket holders and members with seven or more Champions League credits (home games 2021/22 and away games 2019/20) will be able to purchase tickets from 11am on Wednesday, May 11 until 7.30am on Thursday, May 12.

Fans who meet these requirements will be guaranteed a ticket.

The ballot

But those who have six Champions League games to their name (home games 2021/22 and away games 2019/20) will need to register for the ballot.

Liverpool have confirmed that eligible supporters can register for the ballot online from 3pm on Thursday, May 5 until 7.30am on Monday May 9.

Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email after 3pm on Thursday May 12, and can check their account after 9am on Friday May 13 to see if they are successful or find their place on the waiting list.

May the odds be in your favour!