Naby Keita dispelled any suggestions of an injury picked up at Aston Villa after taking part in Liverpool’s training session on Thursday ahead of the FA Cup final.

Liverpool already know they are to be without Fabinho for Saturday’s FA Cup final, with the midfielder picking up a hamstring injury to leave the Champions League final as his return goal.

And Keita had left some worried after going to ground a number of times late in the win at Aston Villa on Tuesday, but he has dismissed any concern with an appearance at Kirkby.

The midfielder was part of a 31-man group that trained on Thursday, two days ahead of the first FA Cup final under Jurgen Klopp.

The manager has a number of decisions on his hands regarding team selection and with the exception of Fabinho, has a full complement of players to select from.

Jordan Henderson will be expected to start in the No. 6 role with Thiago at his side, leaving the likes of Keita, Curtis Jones and James Milner to vie for the final position.

In defence, it will be a question of Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate, while Andy Robertson will be expected to be added back into the fold after being handed a rest at Villa Park.

And the embarrassment of riches continues with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino all taking part in training to put forward their bid to start at Wembley.

Notably, after the conclusion of the academy season, Tyler Morton, who made two appearances in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup, Leighton Clarkson and Owen Beck were all called into first-team training.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Pitaluga, Karius

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, R. Williams, Beck

Midfielders: Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Origi, Minamino