Photos: Liverpool’s lap of thanks to fans after incredible season!

Liverpool’s thrilling Premier League season came to a close in dramatic fashion once more, and a proud Anfield was with them from the first minute to the last, and beyond.

How is the heart?

The 90 minutes against Wolves did not come with the emotional celebrations we had dreamed of, but Liverpool held up their end of the bargain and did all they could.

It will sting such was the challenge Aston Villa gave Man City, but it does not take anything away from this remarkable season…that is not yet over!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool'selebrates after scoring the second goalhamed Salah cg2 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There was plenty of reason to celebrate after the final whistle, including the Liverpool career of Divock Origi, with his departure from the club this summer now confirmed.

A guard of honour was the perfect send-off for the No. 27 from his teammates, manager and the Anfield faithful, with a Champions Wall plaque and photo collage presented to the striker.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Divock Origi after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The players then joined with their families for a lap of thanks, with the supporters and the team showing each other mutual adulation before one last push.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara and his partner after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 22, 2022: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his partner and baby after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

James Milner has his hands full, but room for one more?

Anfield also had a chance to serenade Mohamed Salah as he picked up two Premier League awards, the Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the Year after another sensational league campaign.

2J9CMB7 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah holds up the Premier League Golden boot award after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

And Jurgen Klopp had plenty of love to share as he made his way around Anfield, showing his gratitude for the fans after another day of exemplary support.

2J9CX7M Liverpool, UK. 22nd May, 2022. Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager shows his appreciation to the fans at the end on the game. Premier League match, Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday 22nd May 2022. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Chris Stading/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News

With 92 points to their name, it is another remarkable season from Liverpool in a race that demands perfection.

As Klopp said post-match, this will only “increase the desire” from this team to go to Paris and get the job done.

Up the Reds.

