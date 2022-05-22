Trent Alexander-Arnold has paid tribute to Divock Origi ahead of his Anfield farewell on Sunday, singling him out as having made “the most iconic moments.”

Origi will be at Anfield for the last time as a Liverpool player this evening, with the striker due to join AC Milan on a free transfer this summer.

The Premier League closer against Wolves could mark Origi’s 85th home appearance for the Reds and his 176th overall, with his series of crucial goals playing a key role in the club’s success under Jurgen Klopp.

Perhaps his most famous was the winner against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, diverting a quickly taken corner from Alexander-Arnold into the roof of the net for 4-0 at Anfield and 4-3 on aggregate.

And as he prepares to say goodbye to Liverpool’s long-serving No. 27, the right-back hailed Origi, saying “he will go down in history.”

“What a guy, what a man, what a player,” Alexander-Arnold told the club’s official website.

“Definitely over the course of the stint the manager has been in, he has definitely had the most iconic moments, that will live in the memory of all the fans.

“He will go down in history.

“He has been a part of special, special moments with this club, scored special goals and he has always been there for the team.

“He is always putting in performances, always trying his best, always working his hardest.

“It’ll be sad to see him leave but he is more than deserving of a big send-off and a big farewell on Sunday or in Paris.”