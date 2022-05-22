Liverpool fans know the Reds’ fate is not entirely in their own hands, but whatever happens today this team will be celebrated as the champion side they are.

There is just one point that separates Liverpool and Man City heading into the final day of the season, a set of circumstances not too unfamiliar for the two sides.

For Liverpool, they can only focus on clinching all three points against Wolves and then seeing how the chips fall between City and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

There will be plenty of discussions with the football gods to help swing the title in the Reds’ direction throughout the day, as you just never know what may happen.

And while Reds all share the same hopes and dreams today, no matter how the final day ends, it’s been a season to be proud of…not that it ends at Anfield today!

One more miracle ? pic.twitter.com/iqzHIVXrNg — Football Travel Limited (@travel_limited) May 21, 2022

Good morning Reds.

These are the days my friends…

Up The Reds….. see you all in there ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JVm7IDMWj8 — Liam O Flanagan (@SunScum) May 22, 2022

Whatever happens tomorrow it’s been hell of a ride. Fight the fight Liverpool — Ben (@ben8carter) May 21, 2022

This is the biggest match I can remember as a Villa fan since I started supporting them just now — Michael Waddington (@MichaelWaddo) May 22, 2022

Relaxed about the game today, as sadly I’m not expecting any miracles. But you never know. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) May 22, 2022

My wife just told me that today is the feast of St Rita, patron saint of the impossible. I'm not really a believer but, if anything could change my mind… — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) May 22, 2022

I am a romantic. I still believe something mad can happen today. Sometimes I just think your name is on a trophy. I'll probably be proven wrong when City are 3 up in 20 minutes but that won't stop me dreaming — Martin Barton (@weesbarton) May 22, 2022

Whatever happens tomorrow, I love this club for the season they’ve achieved, no matter what. #LFC ? — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 21, 2022

One game to go ? You never know. You never know with Liverpool…pic.twitter.com/4k93PIIRoM — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 22, 2022

Make Us Dream. — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) May 22, 2022

Days like this are why we love the unpredictability of sport, you just never know what may happen.

They’ve made us proud, whatever happens. These are the days.

Up the Reds!