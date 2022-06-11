Darwin Nunez is the name on every Reds’ lips with a move to Liverpool seeming imminent, with an Uruguayan journalist reporting he has left his international post to complete the move.

The Reds’ public pursuit of the 22-year-old has moved rapidly this week, with interest, the expected fee breakdown and news of personal terms being agreed having emerged in a matter of days.

The Benfica forward has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top and Jurgen Klopp proved to be an admirer when the two teams met in the Champions League, with his star only to rise with a move to Anfield.

And if reports from Uruguay are to be believed, it is growing closer by the hour with Nunez said to have left the Uruguay camp to complete his move.

Uruguayan reporter Diego Jokas claimed, on Twitter, that Nunez was not to be available for his country in their friendly on Saturday as “the intention [is] that he travels in the next few hours to be able to sign with Liverpool.”

It appears a somewhat unusual time considering Uruguay play the last of their internationals against Panama on Saturday (9pm UK), leaving plenty of time upon completion of the match to tick all the boxes for a transfer.

Either way, all signs are pointing to a move that is not too far away for Nunez, who is reported to see Liverpool part with €80 million, and €20 million in realistic add-ons, for his signature.

But all will become more apparent on Nunez’s whereabouts when Uruguay name their squad for their match on Saturday evening.

The Uruguayan’s expected arrival is to come the same summer as Sadio Mane’s departure, but Bayern Munich must first come to the table with an offer that Liverpool does not laugh at like they did the first two attempts for their world-class No. 10.

Nunez is not the Reds’ only piece of transfer business that looks close to the finish line, with Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay edging closer to his Anfield switch for an expected fee of £4 million.