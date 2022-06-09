Darwin Nunez terms agreed & Paris CCTV videos ‘destroyed’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be set to make their first major first-team signing of the summer in rapid order, as the Darwin Nunez links continue to suggest an agreement is close.

Darwin Nunez deal moves closer as terms agreed

Personal terms: done. Box it off – Liverpool and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez have a total agreement on his contract for an Anfield move.

No direct details are in the report regarding his salary, but the more important aspect is that there is not yet an agreement between the clubs.

The expectation is still over a deal which could reach £85m including add-ons, which will be significant but achievable if the Uruguayan hits the heights expected of him.

And while Liverpool are trying to land the striker now, Barcelona could have had him years ago for 20% of the price – if they had listened to former Red and their own striker, Luis Suarez.

Paris video footage deleted

Well now, where have we seen this approach before? Paris officials claim that “extremely violent” footage they had from CCTV recordings has been “destroyed” as part of their routine process, because nobody had requested the videos. Liverpool metro mayer Steve Rotheram compared it to Hillsborough and officials putting blame on fans

Meanwhile, French police have finally admitted that the 40,000 figure of fake tickets they were crowing about as being the cause of problems was completely baseless. The chief of the organisation still claims the tear gas use was “necessary” though, as the lies continue around the Champions League final

3 things today: Transfer rumours latest

Calvin Ramsay is close to becoming a Red after having a medical this week

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool fans have bid a fond farewell to Divock Origi as he departs on a free transfer at the end of his contract

And Owen Beck is among the considerations for going on loan next season, in the next phase of the young left-back’s development

Latest Premier League chat

Chelsea have told Romelu Lukaku he can head back to Inter Milan on loan if the finances are right, which means Lukaku is staying at Chelsea next season

Gabriel Jesus has been offered to Spurs instead of Arsenal, leading us to wonder whether Arteta will protest by not mimicking Pep with his every move next season

Said Benrahma is up for sale this summer as David Moyes does everything possible to make room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Cheeky swap for Jarrod Bowen?!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We would all loved to have done what this kid has. Good luck, EDB!

The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special. Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream. The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on. pic.twitter.com/pwgSCDBaCa — Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) June 9, 2022

Tonight’s game is Switzerland against Spain! Sounds decent to be fair. Probably still won’t watch like.