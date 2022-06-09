Darwin Nunez terms agreed & Paris CCTV videos ‘destroyed’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be set to make their first major first-team signing of the summer in rapid order, as the Darwin Nunez links continue to suggest an agreement is close.
Darwin Nunez deal moves closer as terms agreed
Personal terms: done. Box it off – Liverpool and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez have a total agreement on his contract for an Anfield move.
No direct details are in the report regarding his salary, but the more important aspect is that there is not yet an agreement between the clubs.
The expectation is still over a deal which could reach £85m including add-ons, which will be significant but achievable if the Uruguayan hits the heights expected of him.
And while Liverpool are trying to land the striker now, Barcelona could have had him years ago for 20% of the price – if they had listened to former Red and their own striker, Luis Suarez.
Paris video footage deleted
- Well now, where have we seen this approach before? Paris officials claim that “extremely violent” footage they had from CCTV recordings has been “destroyed” as part of their routine process, because nobody had requested the videos. Liverpool metro mayer Steve Rotheram compared it to Hillsborough and officials putting blame on fans
- Meanwhile, French police have finally admitted that the 40,000 figure of fake tickets they were crowing about as being the cause of problems was completely baseless. The chief of the organisation still claims the tear gas use was “necessary” though, as the lies continue around the Champions League final
3 things today: Transfer rumours latest
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has Premier League interest in him and West Ham are among the teams keen to sign him
- Calvin Ramsay is close to becoming a Red after having a medical this week
- Loris Karius is among the seven players released by the Reds in their end-of-season list
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Liverpool fans have bid a fond farewell to Divock Origi as he departs on a free transfer at the end of his contract
- Andy Robertson has been hailed by his national team boss for growing as a captain and a leader within the Scotland set-up
- And Owen Beck is among the considerations for going on loan next season, in the next phase of the young left-back’s development
Latest Premier League chat
- Chelsea have told Romelu Lukaku he can head back to Inter Milan on loan if the finances are right, which means Lukaku is staying at Chelsea next season
- Gabriel Jesus has been offered to Spurs instead of Arsenal, leading us to wonder whether Arteta will protest by not mimicking Pep with his every move next season
- Said Benrahma is up for sale this summer as David Moyes does everything possible to make room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Cheeky swap for Jarrod Bowen?!
Tweet of the day and match of the night
We would all loved to have done what this kid has. Good luck, EDB!
The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special. Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream.
The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on. pic.twitter.com/pwgSCDBaCa
— Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) June 9, 2022
Fan Comments