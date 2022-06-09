Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Darwin Nunez terms agreed & Paris CCTV videos ‘destroyed’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool could be set to make their first major first-team signing of the summer in rapid order, as the Darwin Nunez links continue to suggest an agreement is close.

 

Darwin Nunez deal moves closer as terms agreed

Personal terms: done. Box it off – Liverpool and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez have a total agreement on his contract for an Anfield move.

No direct details are in the report regarding his salary, but the more important aspect is that there is not yet an agreement between the clubs.

The expectation is still over a deal which could reach £85m including add-ons, which will be significant but achievable if the Uruguayan hits the heights expected of him.

And while Liverpool are trying to land the striker now, Barcelona could have had him years ago for 20% of the price – if they had listened to former Red and their own striker, Luis Suarez.

 

Paris video footage deleted

2.67216852Stewards check fans tickets at turnstiles during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022.

 

3 things today: Transfer rumours latest

2G93C4D Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Picture date: Thursday July 22, 2021.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea have told Romelu Lukaku he can head back to Inter Milan on loan if the finances are right, which means Lukaku is staying at Chelsea next season
  • Gabriel Jesus has been offered to Spurs instead of Arsenal, leading us to wonder whether Arteta will protest by not mimicking Pep with his every move next season
  • Said Benrahma is up for sale this summer as David Moyes does everything possible to make room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Cheeky swap for Jarrod Bowen?!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

We would all loved to have done what this kid has. Good luck, EDB!

Tonight’s game is Switzerland against Spain! Sounds decent to be fair. Probably still won’t watch like.

 

