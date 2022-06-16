France want to hear from fans & £6.5m deal agreed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are soon to make Calvin Ramsay’s signing official after striking a deal for the right-back, but, importantly, the chaos of the Champions League final continues to be investigated.

France want to hear from fans

The complete failings of the Champions League final in Paris that led to harrowing scenes continue to be laid bare as investigations continue.

An outrageous report for the policing of the final suggested extreme measures were taken due to Hillsborough, a shocking revelation that have, rightly, led to outrage.

And on Thursday, there was both a senate hearing and a press conference at the Stade de France, which saw confirmation that fan representatives will be invited for the hearing and a damning word on how CCTV footage was allowed to be deleted.

“It is absolutely incomprehensible that not one person thought it might be a good idea to keep hold of the CCTV. It is impossible, it is unacceptable,” senator Francois-Noel Buffet said, as translated by Daniel Austin.

The fake ticket vitriol was rightly not the focus during the press conference, but instead the organisation of the event, which has global eyes on it with the Rugby World Cup and Olympics on the horizon in 2023 and 2024.

For Liverpool, though, the establishment of the facts is paramount and this will remain the case until they are acknowledged and the lies banished.

3 things today: Transfers and midfield wait?

Calvin Ramsay is soon officially be a Red after Liverpool agreed a £6.5 million deal with Aberdeen, a new Trent deputy is in town!

Takumi Minamino has seen Lyon come forward as a potential new home, with talks ongoing as Liverpool seek £17m, Monaco are also interested.

Jude Bellingham is on everyone’s lips after journalists claimed there are to be no more incomings after Ramsay, with the Reds prepared to wait until 2023 for a midfielder.

All you need for 2022/23 Premier League fixtures!

One season may have just finished but we’ve got the schedule for the next one here for you already! And we start against a promoted side again, that’s probably rattled a few rivals…

Want to just know the juicy parts of the 2022/23 fixtures, we’ve got you covered with these six key points – like when the World Cup comes into play.

We’ve always got to consider who Liverpool will face either side of their Champions League games…

And how the schedule compares with Man City, we know you play the same teams twice but the order could be decisive in avoiding another heartbreaking one-point margin!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Bayern Munich love a bit of irony with their approach to trying to sign Sadio Mane while negotiate Robert Lewandowski’s departure, wanting to lowball for the former and seek more for the latter – all part of the fun, isn’t it.

Owen Beck and Conor Bradley are receiving plenty of loan interest, which looks a logical next step in their development with competition aplenty at Anfield.

Internationals are over but there were minutes aplenty for Klopp’s players after what was already a gruelling season

Latest Premier League chat

Yves Bissouma has completed his medical at Tottenham, and a deal worth up to £35 million looks close to being official. The Conte revamp continues in north London.

They’re close rivals, Arsenal, meanwhile, are to land Fabio Vieira from Porto and are also looking to close a £50m deal for Man City‘s Gabriel Jesus, comes in the aftermath of Haaland’s arrival…

And Paul Pogba is the gift that Man United don’t want to keep receiving as his ‘Pogmentary‘ — you read that right — sees him lay it out there, it’s quite something!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Jurgen Klopp turned 55. Happy birthday, boss!

I’m so glad… ?@dietotenhosen, a famous German punk band and friend of Jürgen, have delivered a special birthday message for the boss ? pic.twitter.com/oFLT9GOiHD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 16, 2022

We’re into the summer days everyone, and pre-season is still a few weeks away. But England Women meet Belgium tonight in a warm-up for the Euros, should be a good one!