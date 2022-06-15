Liverpool sprung into action to land Darwin Nunez’s signature, a move that has seen Jurgen Klopp welcome the “decisiveness and ambition” shown to make the deal happen.

With Sadio Mane having made his intent to seek out a new adventure known, the Reds did not waste time in identifying how their attack would shape up next season.

And it took them to Benfica’s Nunez, a talent that Klopp feels is still very much “a work in progress” but one with plenty of potential and upside for both the immediate and long-term future.

Liverpool were quick off the mark to land the 22-year-old, agreeing to a deal worth up to a club-record £85 million, money that the Reds do not throw around every day.

It’s a significant outlay for the forward and while those expected to leave the club this summer are to recoup a sizeable chunk of the fee, the Reds’ recent success has also added to the coffers.

But it is a fee that is an exception to the rule, you have to go back to 2018 and the arrival of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to see similar cash splashed.

For Klopp, it’s made him “very grateful” as the vision was executed by all at the club.

“This is super news, really super news,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure.”

It’s a recognition from the manager that the club remains firmly on the same page in the pursuit of continued success and evolution, as Liverpool cannot afford to stand still.

Nunez will be given the time to find his place and form within the side but Liverpool’s talent pathway provides plenty of confidence that he will be another successful signing by the club.

“It’s important we all recognise we are getting a ‘work in progress’ with Darwin. He recognises that himself, for sure. I love how much focus and humility he has,” Klopp said of the 22-year-old.

“We have wonderful attacking options already and he becomes part of that now. So there is no pressure on him at all. He signs for a very long time and we intend to nurture his talent and see it grow.”