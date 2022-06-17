Calvin Ramsay is expected to be confirmed as Liverpool’s third senior signing of the summer, and his manager as Aberdeen has said the Reds are “very lucky” to land the teenager.

Liverpool are close to tying up a deal worth £6.5 million for the 18-year-old right-back, with a medical and the final details all that stand in a way of an official announcement.

Ramsay arrives with plenty of admirers and was not short on suitors before declaring Liverpool as his preferred destination, with a role as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s deputy awaiting.

The Scot made 33 appearances for Aberdeen last season with a return of nine goals and one assist in 33 appearances, showcasing his attacking capabilities and set-piece capabilities.

And while he may be an unknown figure to some, he is highly rated by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who only took the helm in February but has seen enough to know the Reds ought to feel “very lucky.”

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for Calvin and his family, no doubt,” Goodwin told Sky Sports of Ramsay’s impending move.

“I think the academy staff at Aberdeen deserve a huge amount of credit for developing Calvin and giving him the opportunity in the first team.

“He’s not one I can take a huge amount of credit for, to be honest. He was in the team prior to me coming here.

“Liverpool are very lucky if that deal does go through as they’re looking at a very exciting young talent who won the Young Player of the Year award last year here in Scotland.

“We certainly had high hopes for Calvin and no doubt he’ll go from strength to strength at a very good team in Liverpool.

“When you look at the way Liverpool play, with very attacking-minded and offensive full-backs, another Scottish player there in Andy Robertson going up the left flank, and Trent Alexander on the right-hand side.

“They’re very offensive right and left-backs. That’s what Calvin will bring.

“His stats in the first half of the season, for those who care about data which we all know is an important part of the modern-day game, Calvin’s were right up among the top full-backs in the world.

“Hence why he came on the radar of Liverpool and other big clubs as well. Liverpool will be getting a very good player.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s not the finished article as you’d expect at 18 years old. He’s got huge room for improvement and lots of development still to do.

“But he’s a good character; a very good kid and if the deal does eventually get done, he’ll leave here with the best wishes of everybody.”

Liverpool certainly look to have another exciting young talent on their hands.