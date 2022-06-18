Sadio Mane is edging closer to a £35.1 million transfer to Bayern Munich, with the German club’s sporting director now having confirmed a deal has been struck.

At one point, it seemed as though Bayern’s low-ball approach could see talks with Liverpool fall through completely.

But after derisory bids of £25 million and £30 million, inclusive of unattainable add-ons, the two clubs landed on an agreement on Friday.

Bayern are set to pay up to £35.1 million for the 30-year-old, with £27.5 million up front and a further £7.6 million in more realistic bonuses.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic flew to Merseyside towards the end of the week alongside Mane’s agent Bjorn Bezemer, before returning successful to Germany late on Friday.

Upon landing at Munich International, Salihamidzic told Sky Sport Germany’s Torben Hoffmann: “Yes, he’s coming.”

It is a minor update, but one that officially corroborates reports in both countries, with Mane now due to undergo a medical with Bayern before finalising his switch.

However, Liverpool will be required to wait until Tuesday at the earliest before rubberstamping any sale of their No. 10, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano – almost certainly rewording information from elsewhere – reports that Mane will undergo his medical on Tuesday before signing a three-year contract with Bayern.

The forward is claimed to be in line for a £360,000-a-week wage, which is considerably higher than Liverpool would have been able to offer if he were to sign an extension.

Virgil van Dijk is currently the Reds’ highest earner on around £220,000 a week, with the Mirror‘s David Maddock suggesting Alisson, who signed a new six-year contract last summer, is in a similar bracket.

Mohamed Salah and Thiago are also among the top earners at Anfield, with new signing Darwin Nunez – ostensibly Mane’s replacement – on the wrung below as he brings in closer to £140,000 per week.