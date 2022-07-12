Liverpool face Man United in Thailand in their first pre-season game of the summer this afternoon – we’re live to bring you all the latest from Bangkok.

Kickoff at the Rajamangala Stadium is 2pm (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers; Henderson, Morton; Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz; Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Davies, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Bajcetic, R.Williams, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris, Thiago, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Clarkson, Hill, Salah, Nunez, Frauendorf, Clark

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Laird, Malacia, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Amad, Hannibal, Iqbal, Pellistri, Savage, van de Beek, Chong, Elanga, Garnacho

Our coverage updates automatically below: