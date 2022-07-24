The Liverpool midfielder is enjoying his first uninterrupted pre-season since joining Liverpool two years ago, and several of his younger teammates are catching his eye.

Thiago played out a strong end to the previous campaign, securing the club’s Player of the Month Award in April, but all eyes are now on 2022/23.

Having featured in all of the Reds’ pre-season friendlies so far this summer, the Spaniard will be hoping for even more success this season.

However, he’s not short of competition in midfield, with the signing of Fabio Carvalho only adding to Jurgen Klopp‘s options in the centre of the park.

Carvalho is one of several young midfielders to have impressed in pre-season, with Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic also performing well against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Thiago says he and several other Liverpool players were discussing the club’s array of talent in midfield while they were watching on in the second half.

“We were talking about it in the second half while we were on the bench, with Fabinho, Naby and Adrian, the talented players that we have in the midfield, they were playing at the time,” Thiago told LFCTV.

“It’s impressive how they are audacious with the things that they do and also how they treat the ball and how they work as well.

“I think that’s the most important part for a young player, how they work.”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has also revealed his role in helping new striker Darwin Nunez settle into the club, following his big-money move from Benfica earlier this summer.

Nunez opened his Liverpool account in emphatic fashion against Leipzig, with four goals in the second half and, as a fellow Spanish speaker, Thiago is one of the players helping the Uruguayan to adapt as quickly as possible.

“You start to know a new lad coming in our team. You always want that he is happy in the team, happy with us, happy and confident with himself,” Thiago continued.

“I think he turned over this first adaptation with these four goals and it’s important for him and important for us.

“At one point in our life we were the young guy in the team and someone helped us. So you use that experience to help the young players that come.

“Because of the language I try to help him as much as I can and make him part of our sessions and our team.”