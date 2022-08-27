Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth: 1 change as Fabinho starts

Jurgen Klopp‘s selection choices remain the same due to injuries, and the manager has made one change to the XI that tasted defeat last time out.

The Reds return to Anfield off the back of a disappointing, to say the least, defeat at the hands of Man United, only heightening the importance of Bournemouth‘s visit today.

Liverpool’s situation is far from ideal so early into the campaign and a win is non-negotiable today, and Alisson will be eager to do just that with a clean sheet to his name.

The four-man backline of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson is unchanged.

And in midfield, Fabinho returns, in place of James Milner, and takes his spot alongside Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino form the attack once more in the continued absence of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Klopp has the likes of Fabio Carvalho, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas to turn to off the bench, which is light on senior options once more.

A familiar face has been named in Bournemouth‘s matchday squad, with Dominic Solanke fit enough to start from the bench this afternoon.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Van den Berg, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho

Bournemouth: Travers; Lerma, Senesi, Mepham; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore

Substitutes: Neto, Stacey, Pearson, Marcondes, Hill, Bevan, Solanke, Billing, Saydee

