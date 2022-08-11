On the day Liverpool announced another new contract, with Harvey Elliott the latest to commit his long-term future to the club, the Reds ranked top in an interesting survey in America!

Five more years of Harvey!

Another Liverpool player put pen to paper on a contract extension today, and it wasn’t one many were expecting so soon.

Elliott only signed his last deal 13 months ago – that itself a year after agreeing his first professional terms, but now the Reds have rewarded his progress yet again.

The new deal runs until 2027, with Elliott following James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Harvey Davies and Stefan Bajcetic in committing his future to the club this summer.

The England under-21 international swapped No. 67 shirt for No. 19 in pre-season, and his new deal looks to be another indication of the prominent role he looks set to play in Jurgen Klopp‘s team in 2022/23.

Next on Liverpool’s contract agenda will probably be an extension for Naby Keita, who has now entered the final year of his existing deal.

3 things today: Elliott, Elliott & more Elliott!

Elliott has described his latest Liverpool contract as a signal he is “more of a first-team player,” as he sets his sights on a career-long stay at Anfield.

Klopp says there’s “so much to like” about Elliott’s extension and believes there’s a lot more to come from “a special young player.”

Liverpool fans seem delighted at the youngster’s latest deal and view it as a “testament” of the club’s faith in the midfielder.

Latest Liverpool FC news

Despite daily links between Liverpool and Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes in Portugal, journalists on Merseyside have rubbished claims of a deal.

It took Tyler Morton just over half an hour to make his first real impact at Blackburn, with the Liverpool loanee catching the eye in his maiden start.

Latest Premier League chat

This weekend’s Premier League matches will include drinks breaks in each half as a result of the latest UK heatwave.

Man City look set to complete the £11 million signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez, with the intention of loaning him out to one of the other City Group clubs, according to Sky Sports.

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis for a fee in the region of £20 million, report the Athletic.

Video of the day and match of the night

More of our exclusive drone footage from Anfield. A thing of beauty!

Aside from some Europa League qualifiers, West Brom‘s EFL Cup clash with Sheffield United is the pick of the bunch.