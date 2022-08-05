Key dates for 2022/23

Another relentless season is on the cards for both domestic and international football in 2022/23, with the calendar jam-packed from August until June.

With the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup, the season is already relentless but this time around there is the added factor of the World Cup in Qatar.

It makes for an unprecedented season which will place extraordinary demands on the players who are selected to represent their country, while a six-week break awaits those not headed to Qatar.

The club campaign is condensed from start to finish, the schedule has shifted but there are the same amount of games to get through over the course of nine months.

Liverpool was involved in every game possible last season and if they are to do so again, the schedule looks very demanding.

The time between the start of the Premier League season and the Champions League final is 309 days, and you can bet there will be international action straight after the season!

For Liverpool, they could have up to 11 players involved in the World Cup and this season will require a full squad effort, just as it did in 2021/22.

Time to strap yourselves in, it’s going to be one long but exciting journey.