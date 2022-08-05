Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Key dates for season 2022/23 – Premier League, Champions League, cups and more

Another relentless season is on the cards for both domestic and international football in 2022/23, with the calendar jam-packed from August until June.

With the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup, the season is already relentless but this time around there is the added factor of the World Cup in Qatar.

It makes for an unprecedented season which will place extraordinary demands on the players who are selected to represent their country, while a six-week break awaits those not headed to Qatar.

The club campaign is condensed from start to finish, the schedule has shifted but there are the same amount of games to get through over the course of nine months.

Liverpool was involved in every game possible last season and if they are to do so again, the schedule looks very demanding.

Key dates for 2022/23

2JK4CG0 30th July 2022; The King Power Stadium, Leicester, Leicestershire, England; FA Community Shield, Liverpool versus Manchester City; Liverpool players celebrate Trent Alexander-Arnold?s goal after 21 minutes (1-0)

August 5Premier League starts

September 6Champions League group stage starts

September 19-29 – International break

November 2 – Final Champions League group games

November 8League Cup campaign starts

November 14Premier League pauses

November 21 – World Cup starts

December 18 – World Cup final

December 26Premier League resumes

January 1 – Transfer window opens

January 7FA Cup campaign starts

January 31 – Transfer window closes

February 14Champions League knockouts begin

February 26League Cup final

March 20-30 – International break

May 28 – Final day of Premier League

June 3FA Cup final

June 10Champions League final

The time between the start of the Premier League season and the Champions League final is 309 days, and you can bet there will be international action straight after the season!

For Liverpool, they could have up to 11 players involved in the World Cup and this season will require a full squad effort, just as it did in 2021/22.

LFC’s Key Dates

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 28, 2022: Liverpool supporters welcome the team bus with smoke bombs before the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg game between Liverpool FC and Villarreal CF at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Time to strap yourselves in, it’s going to be one long but exciting journey.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments