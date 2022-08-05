Another relentless season is on the cards for both domestic and international football in 2022/23, with the calendar jam-packed from August until June.
With the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup, the season is already relentless but this time around there is the added factor of the World Cup in Qatar.
It makes for an unprecedented season which will place extraordinary demands on the players who are selected to represent their country, while a six-week break awaits those not headed to Qatar.
The club campaign is condensed from start to finish, the schedule has shifted but there are the same amount of games to get through over the course of nine months.
Liverpool was involved in every game possible last season and if they are to do so again, the schedule looks very demanding.
Key dates for 2022/23
August 5 – Premier League starts
September 6 – Champions League group stage starts
September 19-29 – International break
November 2 – Final Champions League group games
November 8 – League Cup campaign starts
November 14 – Premier League pauses
November 21 – World Cup starts
December 18 – World Cup final
December 26 – Premier League resumes
January 1 – Transfer window opens
January 7 – FA Cup campaign starts
January 31 – Transfer window closes
February 14 – Champions League knockouts begin
February 26 – League Cup final
March 20-30 – International break
May 28 – Final day of Premier League
June 3 – FA Cup final
June 10 – Champions League final
The time between the start of the Premier League season and the Champions League final is 309 days, and you can bet there will be international action straight after the season!
For Liverpool, they could have up to 11 players involved in the World Cup and this season will require a full squad effort, just as it did in 2021/22.
LFC’s Key Dates
- First game: Fulham (A) – August 6, 12.30pm
- First home game: Crystal Palace – August 15, 8pm
- Last game before World Cup: Southampton (H) – November 12
- Boxing Day / PL Return: Aston Villa (A)
- Vs. Man United: August 22 (A), March 4 (H)
- Vs. Everton: September 3 (A), February 11 (H)
- Vs. Man City: October 16 (H), April 1 (A)
- Last home game: Aston Villa – May 20
- Last game of season: Southampton (A) – May 28, 4pm
Time to strap yourselves in, it’s going to be one long but exciting journey.
Fan Comments