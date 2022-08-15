A ridiculous red card for Darwin Nunez undermined Liverpool’s efforts against Crystal Palace, but a 10-man fightback led to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League (2), Anfield

August 15, 2022

Goals

Zaha 32′

Diaz 61′ (assist – Milner)

Before the Reds’ return to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp dismissed scrutiny over his side’s tendency to start slow, despite having gone behind first in each of the previous five Premier League games.

Liverpool were clearly eager to get out of the blocks quickly, but a strong Palace rearguard denied their dominance, despite Mohamed Salah going close twice in the first half-hour.

There was a focus on Nat Phillips at the back, filling in for the absent Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate with Joe Gomez only half-fit, and the 25-year-old was at fault for Palace’s opener as he played Wilfried Zaha onside to finish well.

That goal briefly sucked the life out of Liverpool, but the industry and guile of James Milner and the bright Harvey Elliott restored urgency, the latter draw a save from Vicente Guaita with a powerful header.

On his first start for the club, Darwin Nunez looked to have grabbed an equaliser on the cusp of half-time, only for his deflected effort to bounce back off the post, with Virgil van Dijk slipping as he attempted to connect with the rebound.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

There were no changes at the break and perhaps unsurprisingly given Klopp’s bench included two 17-year-olds and a sixth-choice centre-back, with the same side that started tasked with reclaiming control.

But that same side went down to 10 men after a moment of idiocy from Nunez, who got caught up in a tussle with Joachim Andersen which resulted in the striker delivering a headbutt and received a red card.

A completely moronic moment from Nunez – Liverpool’s first red for violent conduct during Klopp’s reign – followed by a moment of pure magic from Luis Diaz.

Minutes after the No. 27 made up, up stepped Diaz who cut inside from the right, dancing past dangling legs and blasting an unstoppable drive beyond Guaita for 1-1.

That goal gave Anfield a lift, with Diaz the livewire both in defence and attack, while at the other end Zaha somehow hit the post with the goal gaping at the far post.

Liverpool pushed and pushed for a late winner, and both Salah and Fabio Carvalho went close, but it wasn’t to be as it stays two played, two draws, two points.

TIA Man of the Match: Luis Diaz

Referee: Paul Tierney

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips (Gomez 63′), Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 63′); Fabinho, Elliott (Carvalho 79′), Milner (Henderson 63′); Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs not used: Adrian, Van den Berg, Bajcetic, Keita, Clark

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Andersen, Guehi, Ward; Clyne, Doucoure (Milivojevic 79′), Schlupp (Olise 88′), Mitchell (Hughes 79′); Eze (Richards 79′), Zaha, Ayew (Edouard 63′)

Subs not used: Johnstone, Ebiowei, Plange, Mateta

Next match: Man United (A) – Premier League – Monday, August 22, 8pm (BST)