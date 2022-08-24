As Liverpool continue to be linked with a host of midfielders heading into the final week of the transfer window, another Bundesliga club has been named as a possible destination for Naby Keita.

The type of midfielder Klopp wants

Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a midfielder, and now we know the profile Liverpool are looking for.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the Reds are in the market for “a No. 8 who can also play as a No. 6” but adds that the player “has to be someone who is going to play now and also when the cavalry returns.”

Therein lies the problem. Can the Reds find someone that ticks all of those boxes and is affordable? It looks as if they’re trying, at least.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the future of Naby Keita continues to rumble on, with the Mirror‘s Dave Maddock claiming Borussia Dortmund have shown an interest in securing his services.

However, Sport BILD‘s Christian Falk has stated, in typical fashion, that those rumours are “not true.” As you can imagine, though, the pleas for Liverpool to include Keita in a swap deal to sign Jude Bellingham are well underway.

The Liverpool midfielder has previously been linked with a return to RB Leipzig by GOAL‘s Neil Jones.

With Keita now set for yet another spell on the sidelines due to injury, it would be surprising to see him leave before the end of the window, but stranger things have happened!

Loanees continue to shine

Tyler Morton was among several Liverpool loanees to impress in League Cup action on Tuesday night, and was deployed in an unfamiliar centre-back role in Blackburn’s win over Bradford.

James Balagizi was on the scoresheet for Crawley in their shock win over Fulham, with manager Kevin Betsy claiming “he had no right” to sign a player of his quality.

Conor Bradley and Vitezslav Jaros were also in action against Premier League opposition, with our full loan watch roundup here.

Latest Liverpool FC news

So if Liverpool are to add to their midfield in the coming days, who could it be? We’ve compiled a list of 10 midfielders the Reds could sign before the end of the window.

A UEFA report into the Champions League final has described the impact of scenes outside the Stade de France and delayed kickoffs on players as a “moot point.”

With Liverpool set to find out who they’ll face in the Champions League group stages on Thursday, we’re asking you to name all of their group opponents since 2017/18.

Latest transfer chat

It was only a matter of time until Newcastle signed someone for £60 million, wasn’t it? That’s how much they’re paying to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, according to the Athletic.

The same source is also reporting that West Ham are working on a deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon. Cue Liverpool fans asking why we’re not in for him!

Elsewhere, Dele Alli is on his way to Turkey to complete a season-long loan move to Besiktas, according to Sky Sports. What has gone wrong there?!

Video and game of the day

More of this on Saturday please, Trent and Mo!

Some matches of significance for Liverpool this evening. In the remaining Champions League qualifiers, Dinamo Zagreb face Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven host Rangers and Trabsonspor take on FC Copenhagen. Once those matches are completed, we’ll know the 32 teams that will be involved in Thursday’s group stage draw.

Elsewhere, there are four League Cup fixtures to look out for, with Liverpool set to find out their third round opponents later tonight.