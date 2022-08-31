Liverpool will be hoping to secure their second Premier League win of the season when they host Newcastle on Wednesday evening. Here’s how to watch the clash live online and on TV worldwide.

It’s the second of two successive home games for the Reds, who will be hoping to build on their remarkable 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The games come thick and fast for Jurgen Klopp‘s side between now and the September international break, with the Reds in desperate need of more points to make up for their slow league start.

Newcastle, though, will be tough opposition, with new £63 million striker Alexander Isak set to feature after being issued a visa on Wednesday.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Newcastle and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool vs. Newcastle on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv, ESPN Extra, Star+, Setanta Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 1, Paramount+, Arena Sport 3, Moja TV, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 5, Canal+ Sport 2, Skylink, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See, Viaplay Estonia, Setanta Sports 1, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Now Player, ARENA4, SiminnSport, Vidio, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Sport 2, Sky GO Italia, SuperSport Kosova 2, ArtMotion, Viaplay Lithuania, Viaplay Latvia, iQiyi, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Prima Sport 2, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Digi Online, Arena Sport 2P, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2, Viaplay Sweden, Canal+ Sport, ELTA Sports 1, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, BTSport.com,, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport Ultimate, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network

You can follow all the action today and the whole of the 2022/23 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.