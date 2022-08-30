The deadline for the summer transfer window is fast approaching and there are a number of potential moves that could be rubber-stamped, but what about Nat Phillips?

It’s been a busy summer so far for Liverpool as they coupled three incoming signings, with 11 loan deals and the sale of four first-team members.

There is to be more business for the Reds to conduct before September 1, mainly the loan move of Sepp van den Berg to Schalke, while other academy members will be hopeful of taking a similar route.

On the continued theme of outgoings, Phillips’ name has long been touted as one to seek pastures new this summer following on from his successful half-season loan at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to Bournemouth, Burnley, Fulham and clubs in Germany throughout the summer, but has found his future tied up in Liverpool’s injury woes.

With strength in numbers needed, both Phillips and Van den Berg have been held back, but it appears as though only the latter is to find a new club in this window.

GOAL’s Neil Jones has stated that Phillips “may have some suitors in the next few days” but that he “is more likely to stay as things stand.”

It is not a complete surprise if he remains at Anfield beyond the 11pm deadline as Jurgen Klopp has opted to take this route in the past in regards to his centre-back ranks.

It ensures he has a fifth choice in the position should any issues arise for Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

With Ben Davies having departed to Rangers in a £4 million transfer, Rhys Williams on loan at Blackpool and Van den Berg now finalising a move in Germany, Phillips would, therefore, act as cover.

It’s not a position Phillips has craved, having said he wants “to continue playing regularly, week in, week out” following his successful time with the Cherries last season.

But Liverpool know all too well the importance of options following the 2020/21 season and Phillips’ future will also hinge on the type of offers he receives.

Klopp will then have a decision to make as Phillips moving on would mean the Reds will then need to look to the academy for a specialist centre-back as cover for the first team.