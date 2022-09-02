4 players depart Liverpool on loan on deadline day

Liverpool’s move for Arthur stole the headlines on transfer deadline day, but there were also several departures, with four young players leaving on loan.

A number of Barry Lewtas‘ under-21s have left the club on a temporary basis in search of valuable game time at senior level.

The first was Paul Glatzel, who has returned to Tranmere Rovers after a successful spell with the League Two outfit last season.

The striker made 21 appearances with a return of seven goals and six assists in 2021/22, picking up Tranmere’s annual Man of the Match award at the end of last season, having been named Man of the Match more times than any other player over the course of the campaign.

Glatzel has had a tumultuous time with injuries in recent years and his summer was focused on his recovery from an injury he picked up towards the end of last season.

Forward Max Woltman is another who will be testing himself in League Two, having completed a loan move to Doncaster Rovers.

Woltman made his first team debut when he came off the bench against AC Milan last year, and has trained with the senior squad on numerous occasions. He has two goals to his name for the under-21s in this campaign, but now has the opportunity to prove himself in the Football League.

Another under-21 player to secure a deadline day loan was versatile forward Jack Bearne, who joins National League North side Kidderminster Harriers for the duration of the season.

Bearne joined the Reds from Notts County in 2017 and has made his way through the academy ranks, scoring 11 goals for the under-21s last season.

Striker Fidel O’Rourke also departs, and will spend the remainder of the season with Welsh Premier League outfit Caernarfon Town.

Liverpool now have 17 players out on loan.